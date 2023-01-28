In the current period of social and political unrest, conversations at your small business are becoming more frequent and more difficult to have. On subjects like critical race theory, gender equity in the workplace, and LGBTQ-inclusive classrooms, many of us are understandably fearful of saying the wrong thing at the wrong time. That fear can sometimes prevent us from speaking up at all, depriving people from these marginalized groups of support and stalling progress toward a more just and inclusive society.

