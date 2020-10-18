My Accountant friends remind me of the saying ‘running around like headless chickens’ closer to the date of financial year ending. They look stressed, panicky, desperate, more stressed and very, very tired. Some get dark circles around their eyes and are present physically but absent mentally at ‘that time of the year’.
How to Reduce your Stress at Financial Year-end
