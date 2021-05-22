Can you recall the time you were really anguished and upset with someone? Were you so disappointed and agitated with them that anything could have happened? Have you ever wanted to do something so bad to them that you’d regret? If the answer is a yes, then you definitely need anger management classes. But it isn’t possible for everyone to attend classes like these. In cases like that, you must follow a couple of stress and anger management tips and suggestions that will definitely help you control anger. Some of them have been enlisted in this post

