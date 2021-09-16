“My friend Jim once called to tell me that he’d gotten a RAISE AT WORK. On the same day, he moved into a SMALLER apartment.
Why?
Because he doesn’t care very much about where he lives, but he loves spending money on camping and biking. That’s called conscious spending.”
~ Ramit Sethi
Sethi's "I will Teach You To Be Rich" best-seller is absolutely packed with this type of advice - practical, no BS and direct to the point. If you read one book in personal finance this year, make it this one. Check out the best ideas from it in this animated summary!
I Will Teach You To Be Rich Summary & Review (Ramit Sethi) - ANIMATED
