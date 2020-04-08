18
Leadership secrets from foreign penguins

Leadership by example helps forge a team. These foreign penguins have come in and motivated the local penguins to live up to their full … ah … penguinhood. What an accomplishment! What success! And what great leadership lessons we can learn from this.


Written by lyceum
2 hours 15 minutes ago

David: With this title, I had to read the post! ;)
