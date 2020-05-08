"Book Recommendation" is a new segment I've started to talk about all the books that have influenced me over the years. Each episode of "Book Recommendation" will feature one book that I'd like to recommend to entrepreneurs and marketers out there.
In this episode, I recommend Mindset by Dr Carol Dweck, one of the world's leading researchers in the field of psychology. Tune in to find out why I believe it's a must-read book for entrepreneurs.
