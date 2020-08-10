24
Vote
0 Comment

Planning For Success - Theo Poulentzas

Planning For Success - Theo Poulentzas - http://theopoulentzas.com Avatar Posted by tpoulentzas under Self-Development
From http://theopoulentzas.com 8 days ago
Made Hot by: thelastword on August 10, 2020 9:55 am
Planning is the process of thinking about the activities required to achieve a desired goal. It is the first and foremost activity to achieve desired results.

Planning is very vital for running a successful professional business and life because before starting work, it is essential to know about various things like where to start and what would be the goals.


Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company