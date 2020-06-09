We celebrate our 40th episode of this podcast and Martin celebrates his birthday (on May 25)! How do you prepare when you are going to give a celebration speech? Carina gives you tips and pieces of advice for your speech.



Show notes with links to articles, blog posts, products and services:



Happy Birthday to You

Birthday teacup - Martin Lindeskog's Instagram account, Tea Versus Coffee

Memorial Day

Birthday Speech Writing

Få budskapet att fästa - 71 tips för din pitch, presentation och tal, by Carina Ridenius

