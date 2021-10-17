“It's not the big things that add up in the end; it's the hundreds, thousands, or millions of little things that separate the ordinary from the extraordinary.”
― Darren Hardy, The Compound Effect
The Compound Effect is an PHENOMENAL book that will get you motivated! But motivation does not move the needle as much as taking action so let's talk Compound Effect action steps and how to actually implement the advice of this book to into your life!
The Compound Effect - How To ACTUALLY Implement (3 Action Steps) - YouTube
