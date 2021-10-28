19
"Use money to gain control over your time, because not having control of your time is such a powerful and universal drag on happiness. The ability to do what you want, when you want, with who you want, for as long as you want to, pays the highest dividend that exists in finance."
― Morgan Housel, The Psychology of Money

The name of the game is not more more more money, but ENOUGH money to enjoy the lifestyle that you want for yourself and your family. But, your relationship with money and how you think about personal finance might be holding you back. Check out the best ideas from this best-seller in this animated summary!


Share your small business tips with the community!
