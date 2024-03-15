Here is an excerpt from my latest photo post on Instagram:



Maybe I can't see the forest for the trees? I have to come to the conclusion that I have to additional pieces to the Tangram life puzzle. I miss Fizzle’s palapa online community. I have to check out Zen Business. Do you have a favorite digital town hall? I will join a new business network in the near future. It is called Booster Friends. Where do you go for business mixers?



I am starting my well-being journey on March 20, the Persian New Year, Nowruz. These are my phrases for the year:



- Value Each Other (VEO advisor)

- Value 4 Value (Podcasting 2.0 certified)

- Purchasing Power w/ a Membership Club (LiveGood affiliate)



I will also come up with my three words for the year in the near future...

