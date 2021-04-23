"You are the master of your destiny. You can influence, direct and control your own environment. You can make your life what you want it to be."
~ Napoleon Hill
This is of course a quote from his famous book "Think And Grow Rich". Check out the best mindset ideas in this animated summary!
Think And Grow Rich Summary & Review (Napoleon Hill) - ANIMATED - YouTubePosted by highperformance under Self-Development
From https://www.youtube.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: steefen on April 23, 2021 6:45 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments