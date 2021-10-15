“Money is something you trade your life energy for. You sell your time for money. It doesn’t matter that Ned over there sells his time for a hundred dollars and you sell yours for twenty dollars an hour. Ned’s money is irrelevant to you. The only real asset you have is your time. The hours of your life.”

― Vicki Robin, Your Money or Your Life



Can you really have MONEY and a good LIFE (in the sense of having time to enjoy it)? It is a seemingly easy question to answer but once you peel the layers of how we think about money, it becomes much more complex. Check out the best ideas from the "Your Money Or Your Life" best-seller in this animated summary!

