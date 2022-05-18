I celebrated my 20th blogiversary on May 7. Here are some stats:
- 1,633,887 page views.
- 2865 blog posts.
I will keep this blog running here on Blogger's Blogspot, but my main focus will be my "last" forthcoming site, TeaParty.Media. If you want to support my blogging and podcasting, you are welcome to buy med a cuppa on BuyMeACoffee.com/Lyceum. How should I celebrate 20 years as a blogger, on my birthday on May 25?
Please take a moment and listen to episode 126 of EGO NetCast podcast, and then spread the good word! Thanks for reading my blogs, commenting on posts, listening to my podcasts, and sharing my stuff on the different social media platforms out there in cyberspace.
