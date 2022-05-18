16
20 Years as a Blogger

I celebrated my 20th blogiversary on May 7. Here are some stats:

- 1,633,887 page views.
- 2865 blog posts.

I will keep this blog running here on Blogger's Blogspot, but my main focus will be my "last" forthcoming site, TeaParty.Media. If you want to support my blogging and podcasting, you are welcome to buy med a cuppa on BuyMeACoffee.com/Lyceum. How should I celebrate 20 years as a blogger, on my birthday on May 25?

Please take a moment and listen to episode 126 of EGO NetCast podcast, and then spread the good word! Thanks for reading my blogs, commenting on posts, listening to my podcasts, and sharing my stuff on the different social media platforms out there in cyberspace.


Comments


Written by amabaie
10 hours ago

@Lyceum Hi Martin. I've been "blogging" before there was such a word. I was creating articles and structuring them as a blog. Ah, the wild wilderness of the early internet.
- 0 +



Written by Inspiretothrive
18 hours ago

I believe August 1st, started in 2012 I believe. I have some articles since 2014 on the website, in process of upgrading or trashing. :)
- 0 +



Written by erikemanuelli
22 hours ago

I started blogging in 2010, Martin! :)

That's long time too.
- 0 +



Written by erikemanuelli
1 day 1 hour 37 minutes ago

Congratulations, Martin! :)
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
22 hours ago

Thanks Erik! :) When did you start blogging?

All the Best,

Martin
- 0 +



Written by truelymarry
1 day 4 hours ago

Congratulations!
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
22 hours ago

Rajeev Singh: Thanks! Do you listen to podcasts?

All the Best,

Martin Lindeskog
- 0 +



Written by amabaie
1 day 9 hours ago

Congratulations! Not just for 20 years of blogging, but also for being able to keep track. Way above my skill level.
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
22 hours ago

David: Thanks for your kind words! How long time have you been blogging?

All the Best,

Martin
- 1 +



Written by Inspiretothrive
1 day 22 hours ago

Congratulations Martin, 20 years is a long time for a blogger today.
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
22 hours ago

Lisa: Thanks! :) When is your blog birthday?

All the Best,

Martin
- 1 +



