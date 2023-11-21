Today Martin and I go over some show statistics, and talk about some cool current news items you may not have heard about. We also mention how you could support us, and spread the good word about our podcast.
Martin was thinking of mentioning give-aways, but he forgot to say it during our conversation What kind of give-away, and merch., would like to have?
Positive News Sandwich, Stats, Support, Give-Away, Spreading the Good Word [podcast]Posted by lyceum under Social Media
From https://www.thesecularfoxhole.live 7 days ago
Made Hot by: LimeWood on November 21, 2023 2:21 pm
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments