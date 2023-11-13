Unleash your inner filmmaker: Discover how to make a video on an iPhone! With its advanced camera capabilities and user-friendly editing tools, your iPhone is the perfect tool for creating eye-catching videos for your social media. In this blog post, I will show you how to make a video on your iPhone and share some tips for making a video that stands head and shoulders above the rest. High-quality videos will have your followers hitting that “like” button in no time.

