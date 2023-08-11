16
Vote
0 Comment

TikTok's Text Posts Offers Small Businesses Text-based Content

TikTok\'s Text Posts Offers Small Businesses Text-based Content - https://smallbiztrends.com Avatar Posted by lyceum under Social Media
From https://smallbiztrends.com 8 days ago
Made Hot by: sophia2 on August 11, 2023 6:16 am
TikTok introduced text posts with the goal of expanding the creative capability of small businesses and all other entrepreneurs and freelancers. The feature provides a new format for creating text-based content, offering businesses a broader palette for sharing ideas and expressing creativity.
TikTok has long served as a platform for businesses to reach and engage with a vast and diverse audience. The launch of text posts promises to add a fresh dimension to this interaction, presenting businesses with the opportunity to share their stories, recipes, tips, and other written content.


Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company