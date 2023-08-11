TikTok introduced text posts with the goal of expanding the creative capability of small businesses and all other entrepreneurs and freelancers. The feature provides a new format for creating text-based content, offering businesses a broader palette for sharing ideas and expressing creativity.

TikTok has long served as a platform for businesses to reach and engage with a vast and diverse audience. The launch of text posts promises to add a fresh dimension to this interaction, presenting businesses with the opportunity to share their stories, recipes, tips, and other written content.

