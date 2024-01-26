There is no denying the dominance of YouTube in the world of video hosting and streaming. However, as content creators and consumers seek YouTube alternatives, an array of video hosting platforms have emerged to cater to this growing need.



Diversifying the platforms used for sharing video content not only provides you with more exposure but also ensures that your content remains accessible in case of unforeseen issues with a particular platform. This will be particular true in 2024 with another election year where censorship may go array.

