There are all kinds of tools out here to help us with live streaming to sites like YouTube, Facebook and Twitch! But what if you had the right combination of tools that can elevate the level of quality and engagement during your broadcast! In this video I use the top streaming platforms at the same time in a way that will keep you on the edge of your seat. My friend Ros adds her expertise to the mix as well.



Written by lyceum
3 hours ago

Ileane: Which application do you think will be the option for me? I want mainly be live-streaming on my iPhone. Is it possible to add a blue screen background with one of the applications? As I have a MacBook Pro, I am thinking of getting Ecamm Live.

Yesterday, I did my first live-streaming with Streamlabs. I pinged you on Twitter! ;)

All the Best,

Martin
