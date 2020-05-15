I am doing an EGO search on Mike Cunsolo, Chief Marketing Officer, Podcast.co. We are talking about the new service, MatchMaker.fm, content creation by great podcasters like Colin Gray and Elsie Escobar, the future development of the RSS feed, the so-called “Dot Mom” phase for the podcasting industry, and the potential value of transcribing episodes of your podcast. Mike is doing a bit of introspection on the activity of egosurfing, and he is informing me about his lookalike namesake,. Mike had to do some multitasking during our conversation, around 6 minutes into the show.



