Google is launching a new social networking platform. The launch comes just months after the company shut down Google+, its most successful attempt at building a social media website.

The new social media platform is called Shoelace. Let's quickly cover everything there's to know about it for now.



Comments


Phil: Have you tested it? How would you compare and contrast Shoelace with Meetup?
