Twitter had suspended all accounts from getting verified back in March, 2018.
Because of recent events, a few days ago Twitter has announced they are mobilizing the badge system to help surface and signal more authoritative and verified voices that can provide “credible updates” on the topic of the coronavirus.
They have made a general call out for people that are experts to get all of their information up to date — including associating the word addresses with their accounts — to speed up this process.
