Twitter had suspended all accounts from getting verified back in March, 2018.

Because of recent events, a few days ago Twitter has announced they are mobilizing the badge system to help surface and signal more authoritative and verified voices that can provide “credible updates” on the topic of the coronavirus.

They have made a general call out for people that are experts to get all of their information up to date — including associating the word addresses with their accounts — to speed up this process.


Written by lyceum
29 minutes ago

Lisa: I follow you. I have changed my Twitter handle from Lyceum to LyceumPeripatos. I am still following you! ;) Here is my pinned tweet: https://twitter.com/LyceumPeripatos/status/1238590816827912196?s=20

I will record and publish a solo episode (#101) of EGO NetCast today, talking about the meaning of word and concept, Lyceum for me.

Best Premises,

Martin
Written by lyceum
1 hour 40 minutes ago

Lisa: I will stay safe. Same to you. I think that Twitter should do something about the verified accounts sometime in the future. Talking about Twitter, have you seen that I have a new Twitter handle? ;)
Written by Inspiretothrive
1 hour 34 minutes ago

I have not, follow me at @lisapatb and I'll check it out :) Yes, in the future. Everything is different now but hopefully it will get better - hopefully sooner!
Written by lyceum
2 hours 7 minutes ago

Lisa: I am still waiting to hear back from Twitter... ;) How about you?
Written by Inspiretothrive
1 hour 50 minutes ago

No, it's only for the COVID-19 accounts. No one else. It has not been done in 2 years, since 2018. Take care Martin. Stay safe.
