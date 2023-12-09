17
God versus Nature [podcast]

Today we're delighted to interview author Frederick Seiler, author of God Vs Nature, an overview of the historical conflict between reason and faith. Between science and religion. Let it be noted that this book is different in that it uses Ayn Rand's epistemology to make the case that yes, there is a conflict and that we in the West are losing our freedom's due to the lingering poison of religion in the hysterically non-rational movement known as Environmentalism. If you are even remotely interested in history, or philosophy, Buy This Book.


