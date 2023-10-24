16
Vote
3 Comment

Hot Take: Stop Filming People in Public

Hot Take: Stop Filming People in Public - https://strellasocialmedia.com Avatar Posted by centralpawebster under Social Media
From https://strellasocialmedia.com 5 days ago
Made Hot by: bizyolk on October 24, 2023 2:13 pm
Have you ever stumbled upon a video of someone you know or love, caught unsuspectingly in public? It's a jarring experience. In our latest blog post, we delve into the ethical and legal implications of this growing phenomenon.


Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
16 hours ago

Rachel: Thanks for your response! :)

Take care out there! Talk soon!

All the Best,

Martin
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
2 days ago

Rachel: I hear you. The good thing is that we have juridical system in place. I hope social media users would think a second before they publish stuff on the net. For example: Would I like this stuff in one year, 10 years, etc.

Best Premises,

Martin

P.S. I am an advisor for a new type of social media app and platform that could change the landscape, in a positive way.
- 0 +



Written by centralpawebster
1 day 9 hours ago

Hey Martin,

That is also important to include in this conversation, I hadn’t thought of the implications of how the poster might feel down the line!

Take care,

Rachel
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company