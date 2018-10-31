How Social Media Changed The Ad Game For Good [Infographic]Posted by AdeyemiAdisa under Social Media
From https://www.onaplatterofgold.com
October 31, 2018
How well are businesses really using social media in their marketing efforts? What are the impacts of social media advertising? This infographic highlights how social media changed the ad game and the key factors influencing the shift toward social media advertising.
