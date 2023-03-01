Did you know that only 9% of tweets mentioning businesses actually tag the business in the post using the mention?
What this means is that 91% of people talking about your company on Twitter won’t actually tag you in the post.
This is one of the many reasons why you need to monitor and analyze brand mentions of your brand on Twitter. The best way is to track your brand mentions on the social media website.
