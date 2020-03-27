18
How to Go Live in a Facebook Watch Party

Avatar Posted by Ileane under Social Media
Do you know that you can combine two very cool features of Facebook that will skyrocket your engagement?! You may have heard of a Facebook Watch party and by now of course you know about Facebook Live put those two together and your friends and fans will keep their eyes peeled to find out what is going to happen next. Watch this video to see how this works on desktop and on mobile!


Share your small business tips with the community!
