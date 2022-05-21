17
Vote
1 Comment
Do you know how to join a Twitter chat? I’ve been on the popular Twitter social networking platform since 2009 and have attended many of these fast-paced, Twitter chats. They are like going to your local networking meeting but from home via this feed!

They allow people who may not always get out there for meetings or other forms of offline interactions with clients/customers etc., To connect virtually anytime anywhere across borders without having any concern about language barriers – because everything takes place through tweets.

The best part is that it’s free–so if being reachable 24/7 by everyone else matters most then why wouldn’t we want to access these.

But what can Twitter chats do for YOU and your business?


Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
6 hours ago

Lisa: I would like to start a Twitter chat in the future. What would you like to participate in? Tech Tuesday, Thor's Thursday (ventilating w/ Thor's "hammer"), or Siesta Saturday weekend chat?

Have you tested Twitter's Spaces?

All the Best,

Martin
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company