Could Parler be an alternative to Twitter? I talk about dark about dark forces and shadow bans in cyberspace. Have you found the light?
Show notes with links to articles, blog posts, products and services:
- Newspeak - Wikipedia
- Online Communities and Social Media Platforms to Watch In 2020 - BizSugar
- Social Media Platforms to Watch In 2020 - On a Platter of Gold
Is Newspeak Spoken on Parler App?Posted by lyceum under Social Media
From https://egoist.blogspot.com 8 days ago
Made Hot by: AmyJordan on March 10, 2020 12:10 pm
Who Voted for this Story
-
lyceum
-
Minuca
-
oezee
-
advertglobal
-
logistico
-
sundaydriver
-
deanuk
-
Digitaladvert
-
bloggerpalooza
-
justretweet
-
FutureVision
-
MarketWiz
-
MasterMinuteman
-
steefen
-
Copysugar
-
AmyJordan
-
zolachupik
-
2013Taxes
-
brutusreportblogspot
-
2011tax
-
eScoutRoom
-
ISMagazine
-
FastSwings
-
2010Taxes
-
2012Taxes
-
Steve2014Taxes
-
GotFreeBusinessCards2
-
2012tax
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments