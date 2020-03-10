28
Is Newspeak Spoken on Parler App?

Could Parler be an alternative to Twitter? I talk about dark about dark forces and shadow bans in cyberspace. Have you found the light?

- Newspeak - Wikipedia
- Online Communities and Social Media Platforms to Watch In 2020 - BizSugar
- Social Media Platforms to Watch In 2020 - On a Platter of Gold



