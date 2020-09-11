The Twitter algorithm changes have left many to leave Twitter. Some like my friend Brenda has come back to the social network. Many new people hopped on Twitter as it’s an election year in the United States (if you didn’t already know…)



If you have been on Twitter for any amount of time you may have noticed this year in 2020 how different the main Twitter stream looks and feels. You may have wondered where did my favorite tweets and friends go? Is Twitter eating my tweets?



Do not feel lost on Twitter anymore! Let me guide you on how you change your Twitter algorithm and make it work better for YOU.



