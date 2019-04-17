Forty-five million people use at least one of the 45 business apps Zoho offers in the cloud. And the vast majority of those fall under the heading small and midsize business users. About 1,600 of these folks were in Austin, TX this week for the company’s big user conference Zoholics.

One of the things that stands out about the conference is just how connected and passionate Zoho’s customers are to the company. And they don’t just love the products and the pricing model. They also love the way the company treats them. It’s also obvious that the passion and respect customers feel for Zoho is mutual, as I have yet to meet a Zoho employee who isn’t friendly and always willing to help as much as they can. And the other obvious thing is that is the culture of the company and it practiced by everyone, especially CEO and co-founder Sridhar Vembu.

