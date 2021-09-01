16
Vote
0 Comment

#Strella: What We Do

#Strella: What We Do - https://strellasocialmedia.com Avatar Posted by centralpawebster under Social Media
From https://strellasocialmedia.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: LoopLooper on September 1, 2021 6:28 am
In the book “Same Side Selling,” the authors talk about a concept called “One Hundred Pennies of Trust.” The idea is that a prospect comes to you with 100 “pennies of trust” to allocate for your services. It’s a finite resource, so you must figure out where those pennies of trust should be spent.


Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company