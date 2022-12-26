It takes a lot of effort and time to create the best video format for Facebook. But all these efforts are worth it because most users of the social network have increased the number of views of various videos by almost 60% over the past year.



According to statistics, the videos you post on your Facebook page get a lot more views and feedback than regular text posts. But what most users often forget is that it is important to take into account such a fact as the video format. This is an important part of creating videos for the Facebook platform.



In this article, I’ll take a closer look at the best Facebook video formats you can use for your videos. Then, explore the reasons why it’s important to consider every little detail to get the best out of your content.

