Top 10 Social Listening Tools

Top 10 Social Listening Tools
From https://www.oktopost.com 2 days ago
January 12, 2020
Social listening means monitoring feeds and platforms for references to your brand, products, competitors, and related keywords, and then taking the extra step to analyze and comprehend what’s being said, who’s saying it, and why, so that you can take action based on that information. That might mean proactively reaching out to convert a potential customer, or it might mean fixing an issue with your product or business operations that’s been pointed out to you.


Written by lyceum
3 hours ago

Eyal: Which is your favorite toll, at the moment? I recognize Meltwater, as they were one of the sponsors of an uncoference, I participated at some years ago.

By the way: The text of the post is not showing up, then I used my now default browser for BizSugar. I tested on Safari and there I see the text. On Opera the text was gone.

All the Best,

Martin
Latest Comments
