Twitter Marketing: The Complete Guide to Event Targeting

The Super Bowl
Valentine's Day
Thanksgiving

There are many events throughout the year - major or not.
And each such event is a great opportunity to reach large, highly-engaged audiences.

Twitter Event Targeting makes it possible to easily connect your brand with your audience during those events.

The result?
Double the engagement rate!

Sounds too good?
Read everything here!




Share your small business tips with the community!
