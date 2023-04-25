16
Sociamonials is a social media scheduling platform that helps you create, manage, and track social media campaigns across various platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and more. It also has a built-in AI Writer w/ ChatGPT integration that can help take your social media marketing game to the next level.

This Sociamonials review and demo will help you decide whether it's worth investing in this social media scheduling platform.


Written by lyceum
3 hours ago

Sandeep: Do you know how long time the special deal is for? I wonder if I can take the tool for a spin and test out the free trial, before I purchase the AppSumo package. I have been looking for this kind of service for some time. I was thinking of getting HelloWoofy, but now I am thinking of getting this one.

All the Best,

Martin
