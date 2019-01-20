29
Look at the featured image above. Each person likely means well. But missed the genuine boat. Plus asking me to DM is asking someone who receives endless pitches daily, to single you out.

The biggest Instagram problem I see is bloggers posting comments for me to reach out to them.





Written by Inspiretothrive
3 days ago

Great point Martin! Too many copy-cats for sure. My biggest complaint is how fast people follow and unfollow or leave spam comments. Blah. But done right Instagram is fun and I love many of the beautiful images and quotes there. Have a good one Maritn!
Written by lyceum
3 days ago

Lisa: Thanks for your comment! :)

Yes, it is sad to see spam comments and how short-range some users are.

I would like to talk with you about a new Instagram account I will start in the near future... ;)

All the Best,

Martin
Written by lyceum
3 days ago

Lisa: The biggest mistake is that you don't do your own thing. I see plenty of copy cats out there. (And I like cats. ;) )You have to find your own, true self and voice. I am not a so called A-blogger, celeb influencer, or what not, but I have an integrated mindset, due to the fact that I am interested in fundamental ideas.

Best Premises,

Martin
