Look at the featured image above. Each person likely means well. But missed the genuine boat. Plus asking me to DM is asking someone who receives endless pitches daily, to single you out.
The biggest Instagram problem I see is bloggers posting comments for me to reach out to them.
What Is the Biggest Instagram Mistake I See Today?
From https://www.bloggingfromparadise.com
Made Hot by: problogger78 on January 20, 2019 12:34 pm
Comments
3 days ago
3 days ago
Yes, it is sad to see spam comments and how short-range some users are.
I would like to talk with you about a new Instagram account I will start in the near future... ;)
All the Best,
Martin
3 days ago
Best Premises,
Martin