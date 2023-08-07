WhatsApp has launched a new feature that lets users record and share short personal videos directly in chat – a move that could be a game-changer for small businesses worldwide.

Since its inception, WhatsApp has revolutionized digital communication with its voice messaging feature. The application has further bolstered its repertoire with instant video messages. This real-time feature allows users to respond to chats more personally and dynamically, capturing and conveying moments with the emotional richness that only video can provide.

