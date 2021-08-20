According to Social Media Today, “The days of organic reach on social media might be disappearing, but that’s not the case for Pinterest. In fact, it’s exploding in popularity and offering businesses valuable opportunities to reach and engage with new, high-intent audiences using organic content.”
How to grow business with PinterestSounds great, right? But so many businesses stay with the big three, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn, overlooking the benefits that Pinterest, and maybe other channels as well, may offer them.
The problem with the big three is organic growth is almost down to nothing and ad prices are up!
