You can now schedule tweets on Twitter but with 2,400 tweets available per day how many should you pump out daily?

Twitter does not come out and tell you their limit per hour on tweets but there is one.

If you do go over the tweeting limit; Twitter will send out an error message. Then, you will be allowed to try again later. At least Twitter doesn’t suspend us for this one, yet!

My answer to how many tweet should you pump out in an hour is it depends on your Twitter account. It varies on how many followers you have and what industry you are in. But one thing I can tell you for sure, just tweeting once a day will not cut it on the Twitter network!




Written by lyceum
5 hours ago

Lisa: I write my own tweets in real-time! ;) I use some services that tweets out auto"magically," e.g., Paper.li. I will check out Twitter's media studio.

All the Best,

Martin
