If you want people to invest in your idea, then my best advice is first write a business plan, and keep it simple. Don't confuse your business plan with a doctoral thesis or the back of a napkin. Keep the wording and formatting straightforward, and keep the plan short. For minimum content, see my original article “These 10 Key Elements Make a Business Plan Fundable.”
10 Business Plan Tips Too Many Entrepreneurs ForgetPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: businessgross on March 15, 2019 2:46 pm
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments