Many budding new business owners struggle mightily with that first step – out of their comfort zone and into the unknown. They keep asking people like me whether the time is right, and the truth is that there’s never an ideal time to start your own business. It’s like starting a personal relationship, if you wait for exactly the right time, you’ll never do it and you will always regret it.
10 Clues That Now May Be The Time To Try A New Path In BusinessPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://www.linkedin.com 6 days ago
