Businesses always seem to take longer to succeed than a new owner expects. Seth Godin once said that overnight success in startups takes about six years, and Seth is an optimist. Thus we all look for shortcuts. Execution shortcuts would be hidden strategies to achieve the endgame sooner, without losing 40 to 60 percent of the financial potential along the way.
10 Execution Shortcuts On The Path To Business and Career SuccessPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://www.linkedin.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: AmyJordan on April 27, 2024 8:58 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments