Success in a new business is not possible as a “one-man show.” A new owner has to engage with team members, partners, investors, vendors, and customers. In my experience, the joy of positive engagement is sometimes the only pay you get in an early venture. Amazingly, many successful businesses are built on this basis alone, with almost no money.
10 New Venture Initiatives That Lead To Long-Term Growth and Success
