Are you a woman looking for business ideas? These 20 small business ideas for women provide lucrative pay and you don't have to leave your home to work.



Written by lyceum
7 hours ago

Janice: I think these ideas are for men too! ;) Btw: I wouldn't mind doing "cat sitting"... :)

All the Best,

Martin
Written by Janice Wald
42 minutes ago

Hi Martin,

A good blogging friend of mine does dog sitting. Why not cat sitting? I agree that people of both genders could do these jobs. However, do you think selling makeup and childcare are more stereotypically jobs for females? Has that changed in 2019?

Thanks for commenting.

Janice
