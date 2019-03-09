If you are just plain tired of working so hard, or your startup is not getting the traction you expected, should you shut down cleanly, or just file for bankruptcy and walk away? For those who think that bankruptcy is the easy way out, think again. Bankruptcy should always be the absolutely last resort.
5 Alternatives To Shutting Down A Struggling StartupPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://blog.startupprofessionals.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: JoshRed on March 9, 2019 12:46 pm
