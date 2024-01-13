I’m a big fan of the old adage "There are no stupid questions, only stupid answers." We have all heard questions that begin, "This may be a dumb question, but …" used effectively by smart people who are not afraid of risking ridicule by challenging a questionable assertion from an intimidating speaker.
5 Ways That Creating a Question-Based Culture Improves LeadershipPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://www.linkedin.com 21 hours ago
Made Hot by: sophia2 on January 13, 2024 7:15 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments