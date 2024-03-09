The most successful business owners and executives I have seen are savvy business people first, and experts in their field second. This may seem counter-intuitive to technologists, especially in an era when technology seems to be driving the world. Yet the sad truth is that a technology not focused on a real problem is not a business, and will probably fail in the marketplace.
6 Keys To Keeping You Focused On The Big Picture In Business
