Based on the many huge success stories we all see in the media today, including Jeff Bezos with Amazon, Elon Musk with Tesla, and the Shark Tank TV show, many people I meet in my angel investing efforts are anxious to jump into the fray with an assumption of similar returns. Yet I see only a few who have the mindset I find required for survival in these challenging business times.
6 Keys To Surviving The Realities Of EntrepreneurshipPosted by martinzwilling under Startups
From https://www.linkedin.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: LoopLooper on November 4, 2023 1:20 pm
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments