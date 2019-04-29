I know entrepreneurs who have suffered from premature execution often associated with the ready-fire-aim quick-to-market approach. Yet I believe that many more have benefited from this approach, especially in early startup stages. If your product is highly innovative, and speed to market is critical, you won’t get it right the first time anyway, no matter how cautiously you plan.
6 Settings When Ready-Aim-Fire May Doom Your Startup
Posted by martinzwilling under Startups
